Golub Group Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Position as Share Price Rose; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose While Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 41,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.92M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 52.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 1.69 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit against YPF in Passaic River cleanup OK to go to trial, judge says – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 2.17 million shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 7,359 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc owns 23,062 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 63,517 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 17,498 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.32% or 84,345 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 252,743 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 424,700 shares. Korea Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ems Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.33% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 32,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 16,900 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 1.10M shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 3.31 million shares to 682,663 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 11,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,643 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Baker Hughes Gets Its Independence; Peloton Sets Its IPO Range – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There Are Still Ways to Profit From GE Stock in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “GE Is Giving Up Its Majority Stake in Baker Hughes – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons the Dow Will Hit 100,000 in 15 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Is Still a Risky Conglomerate to Own – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,608 shares to 343,361 shares, valued at $57.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 63,059 shares. L & S owns 12,777 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Montecito National Bank reported 16,228 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Ocean Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,474 shares. Loews invested in 3.00M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Trian Fund LP owns 7.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 64.22 million shares. 93,563 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,089 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Destination Wealth Management owns 9,348 shares. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 36,394 shares or 0.06% of the stock.