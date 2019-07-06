Golub Group Stake In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Increased; Skba Capital Management Upped Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 521,370 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,700 shares to 160,436 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,920 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,942 shares to 355,822 shares, valued at $71.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,033 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

