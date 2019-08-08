Golub Group Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Chartist Increased Its Position

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $211.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 908,575 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM) by 152 shares to 5,776 shares, valued at $528.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $550.51M for 8.90 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.