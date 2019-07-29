Golub Group Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Fiduciary Management Has Cut By $224.80 Million Its Dollar General (DG) Stake

Golub Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc acquired 3,452 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Golub Group Llc holds 20,003 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 16,551 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $353.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.17M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 31.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 1.89M shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.05M shares with $483.61M value, down from 5.94 million last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $35.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $123 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 15. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, March 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Dollar General’s rapid rural Michigan expansion doesn’t always excite locals – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 16,990 shares to 1.71M valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stake by 1.11 million shares and now owns 4.94 million shares. Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 13,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Green Square Cap Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,854 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 730,142 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The France-based Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 0.03% or 1,815 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.21% or 2.68 million shares. Proshare Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 36,972 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ltd Co holds 3.54% or 665,800 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 1,865 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 8.83 million shares stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp owns 49,414 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. North Star Management owns 960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Golub Group Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 16,186 shares to 354,645 valued at $31.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 7,253 shares and now owns 347,464 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Trustco Bancorporation N Y has invested 4.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Insur holds 4.1% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.19% or 23,576 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 136,564 shares. Johnson Financial Gp Inc holds 0.77% or 61,957 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 223,643 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5.12 million shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Ltd Company has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,300 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,715 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Incorporated Ma holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,448 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust accumulated 122,730 shares.