Golub Group Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; U S G (USG) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Raised Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 338.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 57,933 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 75,031 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 17,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 11.62M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares to 54,263 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,494 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

