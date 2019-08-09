Golub Group Raised Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $17.50 Million; Ejf Capital Increases Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 863,268 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 336.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 190,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 246,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 24,804 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 133,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Goldentree Asset Limited Partnership owns 542,517 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 127,935 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.16M shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Aurelius Capital Ltd Partnership reported 525,913 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 83,788 shares in its portfolio. 15,820 were reported by Greenleaf. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 23,211 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 7,323 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ejf Lc invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thornburg Investment Mgmt holds 1.66 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

