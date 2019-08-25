Golub Group Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Increased; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Kepos Capital LP Decreased Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 145,665 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 153,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 115,673 shares to 624,310 shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,980 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru stated it has 5.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.29% or 3,981 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcdaniel Terry And Company owns 177,322 shares. 1.99 million are owned by Korea Invest. Ameriprise Financial reported 17.14M shares stake. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 141,536 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp Incorporated owns 1,537 shares. Sei Invs Communication has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Int Group Inc holds 0.53% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Maple Mngmt holds 3.31% or 100,694 shares. Truepoint accumulated 2,808 shares. Solutions Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB) by 3,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $107.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

