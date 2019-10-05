Golub Group Maintains Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.65 Million as Stock Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 65,204 shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 278,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 674,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.93 million, up from 396,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 24/04/2018 – In Des Moines, Wells Fargo looks to soothe critics; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares to 816,148 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).