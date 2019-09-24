Golub Group Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.96 Million; Jvl Advisors Has Lowered Its Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stake by $474,040

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 14,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 379,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.90 million, down from 394,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

More news for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Evolution Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jason Brown as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Discloses Year-end Reserves and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Volumes, and Announces Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 278,064 shares to 674,855 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

