Golub Group Lowered By $18.94 Million Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake; 10 Bullish Analysts Covering Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 19.92% above currents $144.32 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $17300 target. See Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) latest ratings:

Golub Group Llc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 89.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc sold 208,125 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Golub Group Llc holds 23,408 shares with $2.14M value, down from 231,533 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $195.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 1.33 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 7,631 shares to 631,941 valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 3,148 shares and now owns 39,420 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 365,665 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 8,029 shares. Riverpark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,065 shares. 631 are owned by Guardian Life Co Of America. Us National Bank De has 50,365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 90,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Utd Automobile Association holds 608,041 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Rech & Mngmt owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smithfield holds 0.01% or 526 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 320,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 11,000 shares. Planning Limited Company reported 12,460 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $144.32. About 804,786 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c