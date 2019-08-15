Golub Group Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Array Biopharma (Call) (ARRY) Stake by $39.60 Million as Stock Value Rose

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (ARRY) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Array BioPharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARRY)

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $115,998 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 110,414 shares. Bvf Il has 3.42 million shares for 9.34% of their portfolio. 717,086 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Principal Group reported 401,649 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 3,281 shares. Castleark Ltd Company reported 220,116 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 265,267 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.01% or 17,225 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.52 million shares. North Star Investment Management reported 100,000 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp holds 368,900 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.04% or 45,608 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comm Financial Bank holds 1.11 million shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited holds 0.48% or 63,512 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn has 2.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12.44M shares. Sfmg Limited Company owns 9,673 shares. New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 1.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Insight 2811 holds 1% or 9,355 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 3,291 shares. Meritage Management invested in 65,803 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Richard C Young invested in 96,202 shares. 2,375 are held by Karpus Management. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested in 1.09% or 4.82 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 212,682 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cambridge invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 392 shares to 36,272 shares, valued at $42.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,746 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).