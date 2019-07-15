Golub Group Increased Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $17.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pier Capital Has Cut Century Communities (CCS) Stake by $715,530 as Stock Rose

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 15.19M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 31,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 342,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 123,266 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,230 shares to 86,848 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 41,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Century Communities Announces Launch of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027 – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. is now selling new urban and contemporary homes in Bothell – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-grand opening for Provenance at College Park in Mountain House – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,410 shares to 394,746 shares, valued at $46.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,272 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

