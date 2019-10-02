Golub Group Increased Its Visa (V) Holding; Covington Capital Management Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $998,907

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 7,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 295,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.23M, up from 288,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $169.46. About 4.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 25,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 299,081 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, up from 273,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 2.92 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 35,895 shares to 268,818 shares, valued at $46.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,986 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mgmt holds 39,972 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.89% or 26,348 shares. Martin Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,441 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,513 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Incorporated has invested 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 27,141 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 19,942 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.74% or 40,000 shares. Franklin Res reported 7.85 million shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 10,869 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. 6.75 million are held by C Wide Group Inc Holding A S. Eagle Capital Mngmt has 2.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,177 shares.

