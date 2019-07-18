Golub Group Holding In Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Was Has Increased; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 10.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 137,804 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.08% or 22,419 shares in its portfolio. Brinker has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Corporation holds 1.45M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 291,023 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,621 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.16% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 45,278 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,534 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,323 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 9,000 shares. Tegean Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 9.52% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 30,838 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 23,874 shares or 0% of the stock. 550,650 are owned by Taylor Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bellecapital Int, a Switzerland-based fund reported 24,367 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 23,966 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ims Cap Management has 0.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Kentucky-based Barr E S And has invested 2.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 6,105 shares. Capital Ltd Ltd Company invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amg National Bancshares invested in 41,093 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,857 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 22,887 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners reported 805,749 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Sei Invests owns 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.55M shares. Ckw Fincl owns 4,244 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Opus Investment Mgmt holds 80,000 shares. Hartline Investment holds 0.15% or 11,706 shares in its portfolio.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares to 246,219 shares, valued at $46.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,892 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).