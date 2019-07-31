Golub Group Has Upped Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Holder Sta Wealth Management Boosted Position

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 6.39 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 3.63 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20

