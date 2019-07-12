Golub Group Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $14.05 Million as Stock Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose While Wexford Capital LP Has Increased by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 9.77 million shares traded or 153.21% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS); 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 9,351 shares to 451,875 shares, valued at $51.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,822 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Llc has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia-based Wills Fincl Group Inc has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Page Arthur B has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 423,042 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Communications Ltd Partnership has 818,100 shares. First Amer National Bank has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,863 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.17M shares. Waratah Capital Ltd has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 23.24M shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company has 28,222 shares. Axa reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

