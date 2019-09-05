Golub Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $349,988; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Its Stake

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.95. About 1.02 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 3.31 million shares traded or 39.65% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.55 million for 9.27 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 8,675 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Strs Ohio holds 7,511 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.19% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 4,832 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 21,293 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,071 shares in its portfolio. Scout has 0.36% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Chevy Chase Tru owns 197,481 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Blackrock invested in 7.82 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4,629 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP has 2.24 million shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 8,831 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,930 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 1,267 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Farmers Natl Bank holds 13,365 shares. 9,847 were accumulated by Fruth Investment Management. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.18M shares. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 504,296 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Com Delaware owns 174,664 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 123,863 shares. Benedict Advsrs holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 27,241 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,486 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.