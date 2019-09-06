Golub Group Has Lowered Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Burney Co Lowered Its Position by $661,511

Burney Co decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 42,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, down from 44,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $370. About 104,077 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 354,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.31 million, down from 370,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.35. About 1.41 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 45,445 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 19,922 shares. Ipswich Mgmt holds 0.14% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 1,590 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 456 shares. 6,858 are owned by Shell Asset. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1,048 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3,537 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Fiera Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1,657 are held by Ww Asset. City holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 53 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,900 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 25,329 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 15,718 shares to 266,375 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $38.00M for 68.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO’s Dr. Scott Zoldi Reaches a Data Science Milestone with 100th Software Patent Application – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 08, 2019 – Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) President and CEO William J Lansing Sold $5.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FICO (FICO) Appoints Michael McLaughlin as CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s what you need to know about the new tools to jump-start your credit – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 14,000 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd holds 0.2% or 31,000 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 45,952 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 2.18% or 2.04 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Inv Counsel Limited has invested 0.4% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial stated it has 1,114 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited accumulated 226,873 shares or 2.89% of the stock. 10,759 were reported by South Texas Money Mgmt. Bath Savings Trust Co, a Maine-based fund reported 95,441 shares. 1St Source National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,440 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 11,414 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.46% or 61,472 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,424 shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 29.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.