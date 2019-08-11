Golub Group Has Lowered Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position as Market Value Rose; Emory University Increased Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $389,114

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 283,070 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 52,732 shares to 265,013 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,758 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Broadfin Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.02M shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 67,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company has 535,438 shares. State Street stated it has 1.60M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Intll Ltd reported 56,837 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 3,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 18,524 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 590,390 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,796 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 20,500 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 19,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Retrophin (RTRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13 million for 8.76 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.