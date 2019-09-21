Golub Group Has Lifted Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $316,800 as Stock Price Rose; Advisors Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in New Residential Invt (NRZ) as Valuation Declined

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 136,614 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64 million, up from 134,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 36,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 887,188 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65M, up from 851,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.03M shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares to 816,148 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,462 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Bolt Cap LP invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 11,700 shares. 1,800 are held by Fayerweather Charles. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,231 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 4,715 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 272,322 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 253,863 shares. Field & Main Bancorp accumulated 0.03% or 200 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Division holds 0.06% or 5,558 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 7,416 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,400 shares. Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cap Intll Sarl, California-based fund reported 45,589 shares. Harvey Capital Management Inc invested in 0.17% or 2,140 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 48,081 shares to 38,154 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 50,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,186 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.