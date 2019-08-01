Golub Group Has Cut Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $16.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Rpm International (RPM) Stake Raised by Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 189,119 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 170,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 231,533 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, down from 402,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 451,031 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 12/03/2018 – Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS @AmberTongPW; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Gets FDA Approval of Tafinlar + Mekinist; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna(R) approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG: NO CRIMINAL CASE OVER NOVARTIS PAYMENTS AT PRESENT; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 18.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,593 shares to 304,713 shares, valued at $46.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

