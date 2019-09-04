Golub Group Has Cut Expedia Group (EXPE) Position; Sir Capital Management LP Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Golub Group Llc decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Golub Group Llc holds 262,892 shares with $31.28 million value, down from 265,858 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 89,000 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 144,038 shares with $13.71M value, down from 249,080 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 111,453 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $518.65 million for 9.05 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.62% above currents $128.85 stock price. Expedia had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Golub Group Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 126,613 shares to 308,396 valued at $34.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 5,593 shares and now owns 304,713 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Keane Group Inc stake by 60,800 shares to 92,900 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 1.07M shares and now owns 5.18M shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 8.67% above currents $100 stock price. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.55 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

