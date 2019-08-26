Golub Group Has Boosted Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $850,136; Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.05 Million as Stock Declined

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 304,713 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.62M, up from 299,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 25,937 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.36. About 159,477 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 115,673 shares to 624,310 shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,746 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares to 72,112 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.43 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.