Golub Group Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $479,828; As Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Declined, Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 703,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 6.42M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 17.53 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.12 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares to 246,219 shares, valued at $46.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,464 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & has 103,146 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 48,232 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation, Maine-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,200 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Research And Mngmt owns 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,355 shares. Finemark Bancorporation Trust invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthquest Corporation owns 13,742 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & Communication holds 115,739 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,668 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 16,610 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial reported 200,000 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 191 shares. Veritable Lp owns 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 214,040 shares. Amer Bankshares accumulated 39,879 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 6,100 shares to 549,399 shares, valued at $39.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 506,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,024 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 738,533 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 191,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Fin Management Lp holds 304,355 shares. 145,106 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Lpl Fin Ltd reported 46,556 shares stake. 3.39M were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Matarin Cap Mgmt reported 0.6% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 409 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Prudential reported 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1,145 shares.