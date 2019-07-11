Golub Group Has Boosted By $14.05 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Shorts Up By 9.18%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) had an increase of 9.18% in short interest. PEI’s SI was 18.14 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.18% from 16.61 million shares previously. With 1.59 million avg volume, 11 days are for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s short sellers to cover PEI’s short positions. The SI to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s float is 28.48%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 1.11M shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 24.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY FFO $1.50/Shr-FFO $1.60/Shr; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Facility Maturity Has Been Extended to 2023; 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $508.02 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Among 2 analysts covering Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment (NYSE:PEI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why I Just Doubled Down on This REIT Stock – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Stellar Management And Prudent Strategy Outweigh An Incorrectly Perceived Broken Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PREIT Executes Lease with Burlington as the Lead Replacement for Sears at Dartmouth Mall – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yirendai reshuffles management after CreditEase deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Outlets: Excessive Pessimism Creates The Best Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 50.54 million shares or 10.30% less from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 20,590 shares. 442,782 are held by Millennium Ltd Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 66,647 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 3,307 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Llc reported 16,100 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 1,392 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 198,475 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 9,261 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 33,570 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 172,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 13,731 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 35,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 40,700 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock. WOODFORD BRENT sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.

