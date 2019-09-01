Golub Group Decreased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (RAFLF) Sellers Decreased By 1.53% Their Shorts

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. RAFLF’s SI was 1.84M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 1.86 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18356 days are for RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)’s short sellers to cover RAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.741 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golub Group Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc sold 7,253 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Golub Group Llc holds 347,464 shares with $31.65 million value, down from 354,717 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL

More notable recent Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Imperial Brands: Worst Of The Big 4 Tobacco Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valeo: The Best Way To Invest In The New Electric Car Era – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Round Up On Raffles Medical Group Part 1/3 – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2016. More interesting news about Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Siemens AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Adidas Is Taking Over Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2015.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd engages in the medical clinics operation and other general medical service businesses primarily in Singapore. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship hospital is Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers services, including emergency, cancer, children and women care, traditional Chinese medicine, counselling, dental, diabetes and endocrinology, dialysis, ear nose and throat, eye, family medicine, fertility, health screening, heart, internal medicine, international patients services, neuroscience, pain management, rehabilitation, radiology, Japanese clinic, orthopaedic, skin and aesthetics, surgery, urology, and nuclear medicine services for inpatients and outpatients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,603 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tcw accumulated 0.87% or 1.00 million shares. 2,719 are owned by Wms Prtn Limited Co. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Thomasville Comml Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 4,962 shares. Bell State Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kansas-based Mitchell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 17.53 million shares. Amp Invsts has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New England Mgmt has 9,400 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 618,106 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,162 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 5,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Cap owns 318,719 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.