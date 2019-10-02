Golub Group Decreased Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $18.94 Million; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Holding in Novagold Res (NG) by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 276,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 980,234 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 1.71M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 208,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 23,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 231,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 2.01 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS EXPAND STUDY SHOWED SIPONIMOD (BAF312) REDUCED RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION LARGELY DISASSOCIATED FROM RELAPSES IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Rare Form of Leukemia; 16/05/2018 – Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 25/04/2018 – Don’t miss — ‘Site-less’ trials in mind, Novartis launches an app for ophthalmology research @BrittanyMeiling; 27/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo will buy Novartis stake in OTC venture; White House may try to alter net and list pricing; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 28,429 shares to 70,698 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 394,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,826 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 278,064 shares to 674,855 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

