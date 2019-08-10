Golub Group Decreased Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $349,988; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Holds Stake in Danahercorp (DHR)

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Danahercorp (DHR) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 154,549 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 146,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Danahercorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 267,861 shares, valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sach Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,704 shares, and cut its stake in Delltechnologies.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares to 308,396 shares, valued at $34.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $553.11 million for 8.76 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.