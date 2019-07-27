Golub Group Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.45 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Position by $407,872 as Shares Rose

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 407,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $3.53 million activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. $624,999 worth of stock was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. The insider Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49 million. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J had sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com reported 54,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,145 shares. 21,193 are owned by Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 14,009 shares. Provident Tru holds 1.27 million shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 38,329 shares. New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.38% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 0.62% or 24,423 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Captrust Advsr stated it has 1,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,811 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Management owns 193,934 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 2.05% or 286,547 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 384,214 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.04% or 38,107 shares. 391,648 are owned by Davidson Invest Advisors. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 150,000 shares. Yhb Advisors invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability accumulated 613,908 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 48,450 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,506 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.50 million shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc reported 4,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 291,775 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares to 308,396 shares, valued at $34.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

