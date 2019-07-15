Golub Group Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $22.74 Million as Stock Declined; International Value Advisers Holding In Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Was Lifted

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 32,873 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 55.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 842,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 667,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 32.97 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

