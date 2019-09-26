Golub Group Cut Flowserve (FLS) Stake by $17.29 Million; Shares Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Monetta Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 332,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 816,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 739,758 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 25.09M shares traded or 305.94% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Capital reported 3,391 shares stake. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 103,570 shares. Next Financial Gp reported 3,314 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16.99M shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.34% or 12,444 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 2.46% stake. Grimes stated it has 12,806 shares. Whittier Trust Com owns 370,102 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carroll Financial holds 12,163 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc holds 335,693 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 259 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 11.03 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj owns 39,375 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 39,004 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,786 shares to 20,725 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Com Financial Bank has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ls Ltd Liability Co reported 6,940 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 11,083 shares. 37,128 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fmr accumulated 0.03% or 5.51M shares. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 7,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 4,861 are held by State Bank Of The West. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 3,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 13,683 shares. Whittier invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 822,826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 176,925 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 1.37M were reported by Bank Of America De.