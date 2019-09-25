Golub Group Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $13.07 Million; Capital Impact Advisors Lowered Stake in Trupanion (TRUP) by $416,296 as Valuation Declined

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 278,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 674,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.93M, up from 396,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 1.16M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 67,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 2,360 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 31,987 shares to 121,565 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,148 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.