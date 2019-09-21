Golub Group Boosted Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $4.16 Million as Share Price Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by $2.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 15,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 73,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80M, up from 58,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.18. About 458,303 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 39,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 508,044 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.03M, down from 547,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hexavest Inc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.04 million shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lifeplan Financial has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company owns 47,571 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Management has invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 18,147 were accumulated by M&R Capital Management Inc. Meyer Handelman Communication accumulated 749,934 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Security Bancorp Of So Dak holds 1.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 29,446 shares. Comm Bank & Trust has 0.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 102,184 are owned by Goodhaven Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colonial Trust Advsr stated it has 149,532 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Lvw Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 57,555 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 838,477 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord by 27,349 shares to 115,533 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 29,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 67,433 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5,259 shares. 1,754 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 13,749 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 67,257 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 44,239 shares. Hm Payson And owns 716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 38,730 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 13,721 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 240,365 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Ruggie Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).