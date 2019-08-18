Golub Group Boosted Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 40,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares to 246,219 shares, valued at $46.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,272 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 367,335 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,614 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Llc has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Cypress Cap has 0.28% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc invested in 0.61% or 90,952 shares. 23,100 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Co. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 359,250 shares. L S Advisors accumulated 5,656 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 59,905 shares in its portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 5,575 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.25% or 18.17M shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 5,692 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank has 20,876 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Schulhoff & Co has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

