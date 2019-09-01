Golub Group Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $14.05 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $320,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,037 shares to 288,033 shares, valued at $44.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 115,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,310 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

