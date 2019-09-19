Golub Group Boosted Grainger W W (GWW) Stake; Long Pond Capital LP Cut Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stake

Golub Group Llc increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 26.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc acquired 15,521 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Golub Group Llc holds 73,798 shares with $19.80 million value, up from 58,277 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $15.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $292.57. About 32,624 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) stake by 16.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02M shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 5.23 million shares with $174.15M value, down from 6.25M last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc now has $5.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 54,672 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -2.33% below currents $292.57 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Golub Group Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 13,064 shares to 233,155 valued at $46.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 332,579 shares and now owns 816,148 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Synovus Corporation owns 638 shares. Regions Corp reported 6,242 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 32 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept holds 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 755 shares. Essex Financial Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Schmidt P J Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 850 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 84,171 shares. 4,160 are owned by Chesley Taft & Assocs. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 863 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 4,607 shares stake. 1,454 are owned by Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Oppenheimer Comm invested in 803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Invests Lc reported 1,187 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 46,872 shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.73 million for 16.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity. Shares for $33,050 were bought by GLASER JONATHAN M on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 331,012 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 39,893 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 169,749 shares. Endeavour Inc invested in 262,598 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.2% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 756,000 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Phocas Fincl reported 46,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 944,763 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 6,600 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.05% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.25M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).