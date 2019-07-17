Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

We are comparing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.81 N/A 1.22 14.54 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 8.69% respectively. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.