Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 19 1.48 N/A 1.23 14.76 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.94% and 1.43%. 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.