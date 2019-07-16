Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.83 N/A 1.22 14.54 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.85 N/A 2.00 10.32

Table 1 demonstrates Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Invesco Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Invesco Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Meanwhile, Invesco Ltd.’s average target price is $20.8, while its potential upside is 3.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.