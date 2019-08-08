Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.81 N/A 1.23 14.76 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.76 N/A 2.13 16.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is presently more affordable than Federated Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.94% and 91.4%. Insiders held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.