Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Both Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.96 N/A 1.23 14.76 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.30 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is currently more affordable than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares. Insiders held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.