Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Reaches $17.89 After 4.00% Down Move; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Chemung Financial (CHMG) Holding By $382,368

The stock of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 1.48M shares traded or 689.46% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing NotesThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.37 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $17.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GBDC worth $94.80M less.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) stake by 652.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 7,966 shares as Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG)’s stock declined 8.74%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 9,186 shares with $444,000 value, up from 1,220 last quarter. Chemung Financial Corp now has $201.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1,565 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CHMG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.72 million shares or 1.78% more from 1.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 5,467 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 10,875 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 10,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 8,400 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 39,558 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 92,131 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 182,408 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability owns 41,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 14,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) or 4,651 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 5,714 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Golub Capital BDC, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 422,911 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 647,291 shares. Citigroup holds 223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 11,727 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Delaware holds 0.24% or 210,411 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability Company holds 66,319 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. New York-based Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Advsrs Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 245,640 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). First Republic Invest holds 90,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.38% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Stratos Wealth Prns accumulated 37,697 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 398,577 shares.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.39M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.