Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.29 N/A 1.23 14.76 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.03 N/A 0.83 18.13

Demonstrates Golub Capital BDC Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TCG BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCG BDC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 0.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 28% respectively. Insiders held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.