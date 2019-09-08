Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.