Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Comparing side by side

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.74 N/A 1.22 14.54 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.97 N/A 0.70 21.49

In table 1 we can see Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders owned 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.