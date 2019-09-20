Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) Comparing side by side

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.11 N/A 1.23 14.76 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.19 N/A 1.00 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.17%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.