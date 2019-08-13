Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Contrasting side by side

Since Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 7.03 N/A 1.23 14.76 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.94% and 57.55%. 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.