Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparing side by side

Both Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares and 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.