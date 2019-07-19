Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.78 N/A 1.22 14.54 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.63 N/A 0.27 94.83

In table 1 we can see Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is currently more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 13.2% respectively. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.