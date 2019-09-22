Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.29 N/A 1.23 14.76 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 35.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was bullish than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.